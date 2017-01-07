NHRC finds 16 women victims of rape, assault by cops in Chhattisgarh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has found 16 women prima facie victims of rape, sexual and physical assault by police personnel in Chhattisgarh, and asked the state government why it should not recommend interim relief of Rs 37 lakh to the victims.

The rights body issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government through its chief secretary to show cause why it should not recommend the interim relief — Rs 3 lakh each to eight victims of rape, Rs 2 lakh each to six victims of sexual assault, and Rs 50,000 each to two victims of physical assault.

The NHRC stated in a release Saturday it was still waiting for the recorded statement of about 20 other victims.

The commission had initiated suo motu proceedings on the basis of a news report in 2015 that stated women from five villages had alleged that state police personnel had sexually harassed and assaulted more than 40 of them and gang raped at least two in Bijapur district. It was also reported that belongings of many villagers were destroyed, stolen or scattered by the forces passing through the villages.