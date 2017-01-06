NIA files charges against LeT-trained Pak national who planned to attack Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday formally filed a charge against alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, a Pakistani national, for illegally entering into India and planning to attack various cities, including Delhi.

The charge sheet was filed against Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah Mansoor at the Special NIA court in Patiala House complex in the Capital.

The NIA also alleged that Ali was tasked by his handlers to fuel unrest in the Kashmir valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Burhan Wani on July 8 last year.

“During this period, Alfa-3 (a base of LeT on a hilltop in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) communicated to Bahadur Ali that the LeT cadres had been successful in fuelling large scale agitation in Kashmir after Eid subsequent to the death of Burhan Wani in Kashmir,” the NIA said in a statement.

“He instructed Bahadur Ali to mix with the protestors and throw grenades at the security forces in order to further fuel the agitation in the Kashmir valley,” it added.

The NIA said a pocket diary recovered from Ali contains the name of several towns in J-K, like Rafiabad, Kunzar, Tangmarg, Budgam, Poonch, Jammu and Udhampur and also of Delhi.

“Given the fact that Bahadur Ali is a trained cadre of the LeT, the inclusion of the names of these cities in the diary indicates that he was tasked to carry out terror attacks at several places, including Delhi,” the central counter-terror agency said.

Investigators say Ali was also provided a map sheet depicting parts of the PoK and Jammu and Kashmir. He was provided with the Grid References that had been recovered from his possession. Ali plotted these Grid References on the map sheet.

“It has been affirmed by the Surveyor General of India, Dehradun that Bahadur Ali, had indeed plotted the Grid References correctly. This clearly establishes that Ali is well conversant with the use of the map sheet and that he has received training on the subject,” the NIA said.

Ali was arrested on July 25 last year in the Valley with a large number of arms and ammunition and communication and mapping devices. A GPS device was also recovered from him at the time of his arrest that contained the coordinates of the Mandakuli ‘launching pad’ of the LeT, which is in the PoK.