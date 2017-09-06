NIA raids on in Srinagar, Delhi in J-K terror funding probe; LoC trade on radar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Wednesday morning searching 11 locations in Srinagar and five in Delhi as part of a probe into charges of funds from Pakistan being used to stoke unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

Those raided include alleged Hawala dealers in Delhi and businessmen involved in cross-border trade in Jammu and Kashmir.

“These raids have been conducted mainly in connection with our probe into the cross-LoC (Line of Control) trade,” NIA chief Sharad Kumar said.

The Loc trade launched in 2008 as a confidence-building measure between India and Pakistan has pitted the NIA against the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The anti-terror investigation agency is in favour of discontinuing the trade but chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said she wouldn’t allow it.

“We have got fresh leads that suggest that the cross-Line of Control trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir has become a major source of funding of separatist and violent activities in the Valley,” Kumar said.

Among the six people whose homes and businesses were searched in Srinagar was Imran Kawoosa, who also runs a prominent private school in the city.

Of the 1,200 people allowed to trade, 50 are on NIA radar for manipulating the value of goods, sources in the agency said. They inflated or undervalued goods and gave a part of the money to the separatists, sources said.

The LoC trade is a duty-free barter of goods produced in either Jammu and Kashmir or the PoK. The exchange is carried out at two trade centres, at Salamabad in Uri and Chakkan-da-Bagh in Poonch.

The NIA claims rules are being flouted, saying “third-party origin goods” such as California almonds were being brought from PoK.

It had in June registered an FIR against unnamed Hurriyat leaders, all-woman separatist group Dukhtaran-e-Millat and associates of Pakistan-based outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba for getting money from LeT patron Hafiz Mohammed Saeed.

A month later, seven separatists, including Altaf Shah Fantoosh, the son-in-law of hardline Hurriyat leader SAS Geelani, were arrested as part of a broader investigation to ascertain if funds from Pakistan were used to fuel last year’s unrest in the Valley that left 100 people, most of them civilians, dead.

The NIA says money is routed through six channels, including hawala, LoC trade, charities and “sale” of medical and engineering seats in Pakistan.

About 70 seats are reserved for Kashmiri students in some colleges in Pakistan and are given to those recommended by the Hurriyat leaders. The separatists charge anywhere between Rs 20 lakh and 40 lakh for a recommendation letter, claims the NIA.