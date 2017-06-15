No offer made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to defuse tension between Indian and Pakistan: MEA

Russia has not made any offer to mediate between India and Pakistan, the government said on Thursday, after Islamabad “welcomed” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported move to resolve bilateral tensions.

“No offer of mediation between India and Pakistan was made by Russia to India,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He said Russia is “very well” aware of India’s position on talks with Pakistan.

“It is my understanding that Russia is very well aware of India’s consistent position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an environment free of terrorism and violence,” Baglay said.

Relations between the neighbours, testy at the best of times, worsened with the attack on an army camp in Uri last year in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed. Since then, the two have blamed each other for a series of deadly border skirmishes that followed.

The troubles between the neighbours also reached the UN last month, with India approaching the International Court of Justice after a Pakistani military court sentenced a former Indian naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, to death on suspicions of being a spy.

The ministry of external affairs’ reaction came after Pakistan welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported offer to resolve tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

“Pakistan welcomes Russia’s attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.

Zakaria said there was a growing realization among countries in the region and the UN that India’s “unprovoked hostility” along the Jammu and Kashmir border threatened peace.