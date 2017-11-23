Hafiz Saeed release is Pakistan’s attempt to mainstream terrorists, reveals its true face: India

India on Thursday said mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Hafiz Saeed’s release from house arrest shows that Pakistan wants to mainstream terror organisations.

“It is evident that Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non state actors, and its true face is visible for all to see,” MEA Raveesh Kumar said during his weekly media breifing on Thursday.

“India is outraged that a self-confessed and UN-proscribed terrorist has been allowed to walk free. Pakistan’s lack of seriousness in bringing perpetrators of terror to justice is evident,” Kumar added.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief walked free on Thursday after being put under house arrest in January.

A Lahore high court review board on Wednesday rejected an appeal of the Pakistan government seeking to extend Saeed’s detention for more three months and ordered his release.

Responding to a separate query, Kumar said India has sought sovereign guarantee from Pakistan on the safety and security of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife if she visits that country.

Earlier this month, Pakistan said that it will allow convicted Indian death row prisoner Jadhav to meet his wife, months after India had requested Islamabad to grant a visa to his mother on humanitarian grounds.