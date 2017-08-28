 Pakistan says firing by Indian troops along LoC killed three civilians | india-news | Hindustan Times
Pakistan says firing by Indian troops along LoC killed three civilians

Indian troops overnight hit a house in the Fatehpur area in Haveli district in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, an official said.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2017 14:28 IST
Indian Army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Balakot sector of Poonch in Jammu.
Indian Army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Balakot sector of Poonch in Jammu. (PTI)

Pakistani police say Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing three civilians.

Police official Ashfaq Hussain said Monday that shelling by Indian troops overnight hit a house in the Fatehpur area in Haveli district in Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, causing the casualties.

Hussain says the shelling also wounded two other people who were inside the house.

He says Pakistani forces returned the fire.

Muhammad Shabbir, a resident in the Chakoti area, says both sides exchanged fire.

The two sides frequently trade fire across the heavily militarized Line of Control and blame each other for violating a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Kashmir is split between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan. Both claim it in its entirety and have fought two wars over Kashmir.

