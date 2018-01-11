Panchkula arson: Honeypreet reaches district court, charges to be framed today

Honeypreet Insan, main accused in the Panchkula arson that followed Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in a rape case, reached the Panchkula district court on ahead of hearing on framing of charges on Thursday. Other accused (14 charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition) also reached the court of additional sessions judge Neerja Kulwant Kalson.

As per the police chargesheet, conspiracy to spread violence in Panchkula was hatched at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters by Honeypreet and the 45-member dera management committee.

Honeypreet has been charged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against government) and 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly) 150 (conniving with persons to join unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) of the Indian Penal Code.

Other members against whom a chargesheet has been filed are dera spokesperson Dilawar Insan, legal adviser Dhan Singh, media coordinator Surinder Dhiman, Panchkula dera in-charge Chamkaur Singh, dera chief’s personal assistant Rakesh Kumar, dera chartered accountant CP Arora, Honeypreet’s aide Sukhdeep Kaur and dera management committee members Pardeep Insan, Govind Insan, Gopal Insan and Kherati Lal.

Besides these accused, Sharanjeet Kaur and her son Gurmeet Singh of Bathinda and Gurmeet Singh of Muktsar in Punjab have been charged for sheltering Honeypreet during her 38-day hideout before her arrest on October 4.

All the accused were booked under a common FIR (number 345) at the Sector 5 police station. Honeypreet is in judicial remand at the Ambala central jail after her police remand got over on October 14.

Two of the 15 accused — Khairati Lal and Govind Insan — have already been granted bail while the bail of other accused, including Chamkaur Singh and Surender Dhiman, has been dismissed.

Many of them have approached the Punjab and Haryana high court. Honeypreet is yet to move her bail application. As per the police chargesheet, nearly 30 dera members, including Aditya Insan and lately Vipassana are yet to be arrested.