Piyush Goyal deletes fake photo of ‘illuminated’ roads after social media calls it out
The minister thanked social media for helping in ‘illuminating facts’.india Updated: Aug 21, 2017 11:33 IST
Power minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday tweeted the government’s achievement of illuminating 50,000 km of Indian roads with LED lights. Except for one problem: the image used in the tweet was from Russia.
In the original tweet, which Goyal subsequently deleted, the minister announced that the government had illuminated 50,000 km of Indian roads by retrofitting streetlights with LED lights. The minister’s use of the wrong photo was first pointed out by SM Hoax Slayer, a site dedicated to debunking fake news.
Great work sir. But a small request when it's already done, pls use real photos. This is decade old used by many manufacturers & countries https://t.co/LY5BoQCG5A— SM Hoax Slayer (@SMHoaxSlayer) August 20, 2017
Other Twitter users pointed out that this was not the first time an official account associated with the ruling party had put out wrong photos on social media.
After replacing LED lights in Canada, now BJP has replaced LED Lights in Russia. Massive respect for BJP and @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/XyemXjrIVZ— Joy (@Joydas) August 20, 2017
Goyal later deleted his tweet and thanked people for pointing out the error, saying that social media helped “illuminate facts”.
Thanks to many who pointed issues with earlier image. While we illuminate streets, social media helps illuminate facts, helping us improve.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 21, 2017