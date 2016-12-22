 Poachers kill another rhino and decamp with horn in Assam’s Kaziranga | india-news | Hindustan Times
Poachers kill another rhino and decamp with horn in Assam’s Kaziranga

india Updated: Dec 22, 2016 18:00 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Despite dozens of poacher arrests in the past 3 to 4 months, killing of rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park hasn’t abated. (PTI file)

Exactly a week after they killed a rhino in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam with AK-47 assault rifles, poachers killed another rhino on Wednesday night and stole its horn.

Despite dozens of poacher arrests in the past 3 to 4 months, killing of the endangered animal in the park hasn’t abated. The latest incident takes the death toll to 18 this year.

Poachers killed the adult male rhino in the park’s Bagori range and chopped off its horn.

The bullet-riddled carcass of the animal was found by park authorities on Thursday.

Unlike last week’s incident, when nearly a dozen used shells of AK-47 were recovered from near the animal, this time used shells of a .303 rifle was found near the carcass.

After last week’s attack, forest authorities in a joint operation with police had busted a poachers’ camp in nearby Karbi Anglong district and recovered a number of sophisticated weapons.

“The last incident seemed to have been carried out by some insurgent group. The latest kill seem to be handiwork of small time operators who entered the park by crossing the Brahmaputra river,” said a park official.

