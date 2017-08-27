RJD’s Patna rally Live: Sharad Yadav shares stage with Lalu Prasad

Leaders of anti-BJP parties are attending the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s ‘Desh Bachao, BJP Bhagao’ rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi as well as BSP chief Mayawati, however, are giving the event a miss, raising questions over unity in the opposition ranks.

The rally comes against the backdrop of a slew of corruption cases against RJD boss Lalu Prasad and his family, and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to part ways with his foe-turned-fried-turned-rival. Out of power in Bihar after Kumar’s U-turn, Prasad is believed to be preparing his party to consolidate his Muslim-Yadav and OBC vote bank in a bid to counter BJP-JD(U) combine in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prasad has invited leaders of all 17 political parties. He has the support of Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. One of the key attractions of the event will be Sharad Yadav’s presence. He has challenged Kumar’s decision to leave the so-called grand alliance of the Congress, RJD and the JD(U), sparking fears of a split in the Bihar’s ruling party.

Here are the live updates:

12.27pm: Congress representative Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches venue.

12.22pm: UP former CM Akhilesh Yadav reaches venue to a warm welcome by Lalu Prasad’s family.

12:12pm: Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar, both JD(U) MPs share stage with Prasad.

12:01pm: Rally starts. Former CM Rabri Devi, RJD MP Misa Bharti and CPI leader D Raja reaches venue. Prasad follows.

11.56am: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav lands in Patna.

11:38am: Prasad’s son, Tejashwi, Tejashwi Yadav reaches rally venue. The former deputy CM says this is a historic rally.

11.35am: Lalu Prasad accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti drive towards Gandhi Maidan.

11:30 am: Huge build-up at Gandhi Maidan, people still walking in. Chaos on Patna streets