Salman Khan illegal arms case: Timeline of events, other legal tangles for actor

A Jodhpur court will announce its judgement in an arms act case against actor Salman Khan on Wednesday.

Chief judicial magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit will give his verdict on a case against the actor for allegedly possessing illegal arms during the shoot of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998. On January 9, the court had reserved its judgement after hearing the concluding arguments from both sides.

The actor is required to be present in court when the judgement is announced.

Arms Act Case: Timeline

October 15, 1998 - Gordhan Singh, a then forest guard, files FIR at Luni police station accusing Salman Khan and his companions of killing black bucks on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998 in Kankani. The hunters allegedly flee after villagers chase them.

Later, investigations reveal Salman Khan had sent his licensed weapons to Mumbai. Police call for the weapons from Mumbai and seize them. Case registered against Salman under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act.

July 28, 2000 - Police file charge-sheet against Salman under the Arms Act.

Febuary 27, 2006 - Charges framed against Salman Khan. Rajasthan high court’s Jodhpur bench seeks case records in a revision petition filed by the Rajasthan government. The documents stay in Jodhpur from 2006 to 2014

Prosecution witnesses - At least 20 witnesses questioned. Statement of Salman also recorded.

Defence witnesses - Only 1 witness was produced. Judgment reserved

Salman’s other legal tangles

Bhawad hunting case - The chief judicial magistrate’s court on February 17, 2006 sentenced Salman Khan for a year in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 for hunting two chinkaras in Bhawad village on the night of September 26, 2006. Actor Satish Shah and seven other accused were acquitted. The Rajasthan high court on July 25, 2015 acquits Khan of all charges. The state government files appeal before Supreme Court, which is pending consideration.

Ghora farm hunting case - The CJM’s court on April 10, 2006 sentenced Khan to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 25000 in a chinkara hunting case on the night of September 28, 1998. Co-accused Govind Singh was convicted for one year while four others were acquitted. The district and sessions court upheld the conviction of Khan. On July 2, 2015 the high court acquitted Khan of all charges. The state government filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, which is pending consideration.

Kankani hunting case - Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre, Dushyant and Dinesh Ganware were accused of hunting two black bucks on the night of October 1, 1998. The hearing in the case at the CJM court is in its final phase.

Illegal possession of arms - A case of illegal possession of arms was separately lodged against Khan as the license of the arms he used while hunting on the night of October 1-2, 1998 had expired.