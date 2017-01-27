Salman Khan, Saif, 3 other actors reach Jodhpur to record statements in black buck case

Film stars Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, the accused in the 18-year-old black buck poaching case, arrived at Jodhpur on Thursday.

The actors will appear before the CJM court (Jodhpur District) on Friday for the recording of statements.

Actor Saif Ali Khan in Jodhpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

On January 13, the court had ordered them to appear before it on January 25 to record their statements, but the counsel on behalf of the accused filed an application for exemption from appearance. The court then ordered the accused to appear on January 27.

Salman Khan’s counsel Hastimal Sarswat told Hindustan Times that the prosecution has examined only 28 witnesses of the total 51. If required, the defence side would be given a chance after the accused statements are recorded.

Actor Tabu arrives at Jodhpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The five actors have been accused of poaching two black bucks - protected under the Wildlife Protection Act - near Kankani village in Jodhpur while shooting for the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998, while actor Salman Khan is also facing trial for possession of illegal firearms that were used to shoot the animals.

Two more people, Dushyant Singh and Dinesh Ganware, are also accused in the case for helping the actors hunt. Ganware has been on the run since the incident and accusations against him are yet to be framed.

