Sunni Waqf Board says not in favour of shifting Ayodhya case hearing till 2019 elections

One of the appellants in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board said on Wednesday it wanted speedy justice in the case and was not in favour of shifting the hearing till after the 2019 general elections.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board, had, however, said in the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the appeals be heard in July 2019 after the completion of the next Lok Sabha polls as the atmosphere at present was not conducive.

“The board is of the view that hearing in the case be held and the matter be disposed of promptly... I do not know on whose behalf the counsel for the Muslims appearing in the apex court, Kapil Sibal had stated this... No such directive had been given by the board,” chairman of the Sunni Waqf Board Zafar Farooqui said.

“Apparently, Sibal had appeared on behalf of one of the appellants in the Ayodhya case Hasim Ansari’s son Iqbal Ansari... There was no directive from the board. We want that the case is solved at the earliest,” he stressed.

Another party to the case, Haji Mehboob said he also wanted early disposal of the matter and did not approve of Sibal’s stand.

“Everyone is involved in politics, be it the Congress or the BJP. I do not want get involved in their politics. I just want the issue be solved soon,” Mehboob said.

Reacting on Sibal’s contention before the court, BJP chief Amit Shah has asked the Congress and Rahul Gandhi to clarify their stand on this count.

The Congress has retorted by saying that Shah’s statement was aimed at diverting attention from real issues in the Gujarat polls.