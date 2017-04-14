Tourists creating chaos, destroying culture, claims Goa tourism minister

Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Friday accused tourists of creating chaos and destroying Goan culture and called for a crackdown against such nuisance.

Earlier this week, revenue minister Vinod Palienkar demanded a ban on what he termed drug-ridden rave parties on beaches in the coastal state that attracts millions of tourists every year.

Immediately after taking over last month, the Manohar Parrikar-led BJP government announced that Goenkarponn (Goan-way of life) will be the hallmark of its policy.

“The outsiders who come here, create chaos after they drink. They ruin our culture, our Goenkarponn. That should not happen. This should be controlled,” said Ajgaonkar.

Read more

The statement is bound to create some flutter in a state that earns substantial revenue from its thriving tourism industry.

Drawing a comparison with the local community, the minister said that liquor and music are part of the former Portuguese-ruled state’s culture and tradition. But Goans never lose their composers after drinking, he claimed.

The MGP leader, whose party is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance, said: “In Goa, people still warm up alcohol and drink it to treat stomach pain. But Goans do not lose control after consuming liquor. They do not even let the person standing next to them know they have consumed alcohol. A Goan will not show it.”

Ajgaonkar had sparked controversy a few weeks ago by claiming that Lamani community (nomads) is tarnishing the image of the state by selling drugs to tourists and their entry into Goa should be banned.

Lamanis are migrants predominantly involved in the seasonal tourism trade along the state’s coastline.

In the face of a strong protest from the community, Ajganokar was forced to apologise for his remarks. The ruling BJP too expressed regret over the comment.