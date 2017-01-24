Tripura engineer with a yen for art to make live painting of Dipa Karmakar today

He is training to be an engineer. But Anmoy Saha’s first love is art.

This young man from Agartala will be under the spotlight on Tuesday evening at a live art show that will include sand art and live painting of Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Tripura’s two martyred jawans – Sambhu Satmura and Chittaranjan Debbarma who were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir in November, and Bollywood actor Om Puri at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

A clutch of five companies is funding the young man’s live art show.

Unlike using painting brush and colours, he would make the live paintings of Dipa and the two martyrs with glue, rangoli and glitter and paper-cut painting of Om Puri.

Saha’s art work: Buddha made of bottle caps. (HT Photo)

“I will sculpt a tribute to the Indian Army first and then I will highlight vital issues such as women’s safety, importance of child education, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan etc. through sand art. Later, I will go for the live paintings,” he told HT.

Dipa Karmakar and her coach Bishweswar Nandi, eminent artist – Swapan Nandi, Samir Dey are scheduled to attend the show.

He had debuted in sand sculpture in his college function in 2015 with his work on former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Anmoy who is in his final year of Civil Engineering in Sanskriti Institute of Management and Technology (SIMT) in Mathura, also has a knack of working with waste materials.

He had earlier made miniature replica of the Taj Mahal using matchsticks, a Durga idol with chalks, Lord Buddha using a total 7,500 soft drink bottles’ caps and a model of the London Bridge with shaving blades.

Last year, he had crafted Durga idol along with her children – Kartika, Ganesha, Saraswati, Lakshmi with newspapers for Agartala’s Agragami Club. The exercise was aimed at spreading the message that one could enjoy pollution-free Durga Puja and avoid toxic chemicals to build the idols.

“I am always hooked to making designs out of waste products. In my college too, I spend most of my leisure time trying to design something new. After all, engineering also requires creativity,” he said.

Saha with an art work on ground featuring Mahatma Gandhi, clicked from a bird’s view. (HT Photo)

Anmoy would be graduating as an engineer by June this year. But he is not quite eager to join the rat race of the job market.

“I did only a few creative designs due to my study pressure. But once I complete my course, I don’t want to appear for any job interview and want to devote my time to creative art. Also, when you are passionate about something, you would not mind devoting your time to it,” Anmoy said.