Two GJM leaders arrested amid intensified police vigil in Darjeeling hills

Two Gorkha Janamuti Morcha (GJM) leaders were arrested on Sunday on the charges of spreading violence and unrest in the northern West Bengal hills and Dooars region, police said.

Amid intensified search operation by police in the Darjeeling hills since a lookout notice was issued on September 1 for three top GJM leaders including party chief Bimal Gurung, police on Sunday arrested Rohit Thapa, GJM’s organising secretary in the Dooars region, from the Alipurduar district.

“Rohit Thapa, a senior GJM leader has been arrested from Alipurduar district’s Jaigaon, near the West Bengal-Bhutan border, on Sunday afternoon. He will be produced before court tomorrow,” said Superintendent of Police Avaru Rabindranath.

Police were on the lookout for Thapa since his alleged involvement in an incident of arson and attack on police during a GJM rally in the area on July 30.

Meanwhile, Sarita Chettri, a leader of GJM’s women wing was arrested from Darjeeling district’s Kurseong.

According to district police sources, the leader of GJM Nari Morcha was arrested on Sunday afternoon from a secret location where she has been hiding.

The situation in the hills of Darjeeling and adjoining area remained tense as the GJM sponsored indefinite shutdown saw its 81st day on Sunday. The impasse continued as GJM leadership revoked party convener Binay Tamang’s announcement to withdraw the shutdown for 12 days and expelled him from the party.

The pro-shutdown activists took out rallies at various parts of the hills including Darjeeling, Mirik and Kalimpong during the day. The picketing by the morcha supporters has also been increased.

Police said they have registered a case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Friday night’s blast in Six Mile police outpost in Darjeeling.

The outpost in Darjeeling’s Rangli Rangliot area was wrecked in the blast the on Friday, but no one sustained injuries as it was empty at that time.