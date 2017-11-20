Two newspapers booked for publishing photo of local as slain Lashkar militant in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday booked two newspapers for publishing the photograph of a local as that of the slain nephew of Pakistan-based LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

An FIR had been lodged against Dainik Jagran and Amar Ujala under sections 505 and 153 of state’s Ranbir Penal Code. The two newspapers had published a photo of Jammu-based civilian Majid Khatana as one of the militants killed in Hajin, Bandipora, in Saturday’s encounter.

Khatana a resident of Khatika Talab in Jammu was shocked after seeing his photograph published in these newspapers.

Khatana’s photograph was carried despite the fact that the identity of all the six militants had been fully established by security forces.