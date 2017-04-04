UN group investigating alleged ceasefire violations in PoK: Official

The UN observer group in India and Pakistan is investigating alleged ceasefire violations in the PoK, a UN official has said, describing the security situation across the Line of Control as “tense.”

“We’ve seen the alleged ceasefire violations over the Line of Control, which are currently being investigated by the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), in the Pakistani-administered side of the Line of Control at Domel, Kotli and Bhimber, where the security situation has, indeed, been tense,” UN Secretary General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the United Nations on Monday.

He was responding to a question on whether the Secretary-General will talk to the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan on the situation in Kashmir.

Dujarric said the UN continues to “underline the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue.”

He was also asked about whether UNMOGIP had presented a report on the situation in the area that can be made public.

“When we have things to report what they’ve seen, we will share,” he added.

When pressed that India puts pressure on UNMOGIP not to make the report, Dujarric replied, “I understand.”

Earlier, the UN had rejected claims that India was not allowing the its observer group monitoring the ceasefire line between India and Pakistan to present its periodic reports on the ground situation.

According to the Security Council mandate of 1971, UNMOGIP observes and reports on ceasefire violations along and across the Line of Control and the working boundary between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as reports developments that could lead to ceasefire violations.

India has maintained that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

The observer group is headed by Major General Per Lodin of Sweden. It currently has 38 military observers and 73 civilian personnel.