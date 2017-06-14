 UP: Eight killed, 30 injured after bus falls into river from bridge in Jaunpur | india-news | Hindustan Times
UP: Eight killed, 30 injured after bus falls into river from bridge in Jaunpur

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation bus was on its way to Jaunpur from Allahabad when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2017 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Jaunpur
Eight people were killed when a bus fell into Sai river in UP.(HT Photo)

Eight people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when a state-run bus fell into Sai river from a bridge near Bargudar village on Jaunpur-Allahabad highway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation bus was on its way to Jaunpur from Allahabad when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It crashed through bridge railing into the river. Local residents informed police.

Police said that the bus was badly damaged with passengers were trapped in it. Police rescued the passengers and sent them to hospital.

Some of the passengers are in critical condition. Senior administrative officials arrived the spot and rescue operation was on.

Station officer of Sikrara, Vishwanath Yadav, said all the injured have been rushed to the district hospital.

