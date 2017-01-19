World Bank sanctions Rs 1,376 cr for Tripura power upgradation

The World Bank has sanctioned Rs 1,376 crore for complete upgradation and improvement of the power system network in the state, power minister Manik Dey said on Thursday.

The total project cost sanctioned by World Bank is Rs 1,376 crore and the project is divided into five phases. SPML Infra Ltd has got contract of the first phase. In the first phase, Rs 461 crore would be spent. Large number of 132 KV and 33 KV substations will be constructed and upgraded under the project, Dey said.

The minister added that new 132 KV substations would be constructed at Belonia, Bagafa, Sabroom and Satchand in South Tripura district, Rabindranagar, Gokulnagar in Sipahijala district, Mohanpur in West district, Amarpur in Gomati district and Manu in Dhalai district.