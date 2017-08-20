Two shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Two persons were killed by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday in separate incidents, taking the number of civilians killed by unidentified gunmen in the region to three since Saturday.

Hial Ahmed, the owner of a cable network, was shot at by militants at 8.30pm on Sunday near the district hospital in Shopian, a police officer said.

Ahmed died while being shifted to a Srinagar hospital in critical condition.

“A massive search operation has been launched to nab the killers,” the police officer added.

Earlier in the day, the body of a teenager, who was shot dead by suspected militants was recovered in Shopian.

The body of teenager Gowhar Ahmad Dar had one bullet wound. “His body was recovered in a nursery area near Nagbal,” he said.

The Twitter account of the deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir, said, “Gowhar Ahmed Dar of Urpora #shopian just 16 years old boy killed by militants ... police is investigating the matter.”

Sunday’s killing came close on the heels of the killing of a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday evening by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag.

Police had said Mohammad Ishaq Parray (40) was shot by two motorcycle-riding youth at Ugjan Dialgam near his band-saw mill.