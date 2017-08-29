Hardik Pandya makes style statement with Andre Russell-type hairdo

Hardik Pandya is sporting a new look for Indian cricket team’s next ODI against Sri Lanka, the fourth of the five match series. Pandya, who is well known for his changing hairdos, has got one similar to the West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell this time .

Just as footballers are trend setters for celebrations and hairstyles across the world, cricketers lead the way for Indian fans -- Shikhar Dhawan with his iconic moustache, Virat Kohli with his beard and so on...

A host of Indian players paraded new looks before the Sri Lanka series began in July, with Pandya sporting a partly blonde hair. Many of them have changed their appearance since then.

Pandya, touted as India’s next great all-rounder, shared a picture showcasing his new look on Instagram.

“Blue skies, Blue pool, team Blue and the new hair do”

Suresh Raina, who has been been left out of the national team for the Sri Lanka tour, has also got a new hairdo. He sports a haircut by famous hair dresser Hakim Aalim.

Raina, who revealed his haircut via a video on Instagram, is also looking much leaner.

From his other posts on social media, it is clear that the middle-order batsman is working hard to make a comeback.

His accompanying message read: “Had an amazing time at Salon Hakim’s Aalim with @aalimhakim ..It’s always a pleasure to be here whenever I am in Mumbai.. Love the vibe, energy, music and the haircut ❤👌 #Fadedhaircut #BeingSharp #RazorSharp #AalimHakim”