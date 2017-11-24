India vs Sri Lanka: SL win toss, opt to bat in Nagpur Test; IND make 3 changes

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test of the series being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from Friday. Sri Lanka had won the toss in the first Test at Eden Gardens too. (LIVE BLOG)

India were forced to make three changes as Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Murali Vijay came in as replacements for Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Shami has a niggle in his left hip while pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opener Shikhar Dhawan, both of whom performed brilliantly in the drawn opening Test at the Eden Gardens are skipping the second Test due to personal reasons. Bhuvneshwar is getting married during the second Test.

In 51 Tests, Vijay has scored 3408 runs at an average of 39.62 with nine Test hundreds. The fourth Test against Australia in March at Dharamsala was his last Test.

In 77 Tests, Ishant has taken 218 wickets. His last Test was against Australia at Ranchi, in March. However, he has been in good form in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 20 wickets in four games.

Rohit Sharma gets a break after last playing against New Zealand in the home series in 2016, where he had got half-centuries in all three Tests.

The wicket has a good grass cover. It is expected to provide assistance for the fast bowlers early on, but should become good for batting on the second and third days, and then provide assistance to the spinners.

“The wicket is quite hard as it usually is at Nagpur with a nice grass covering on it,” Virat Kohli had said on the eve of the game. “The fast bowlers should be in play for the first couple of days, for sure, because of the bounce and the nice carry off it as well. From there on, the spinners will come into play. It is a pretty good wicket for overall Test cricket, I feel.”