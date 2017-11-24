Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur Test, Day 1: Ashwin strikes, SL 47/2

World No. 1 in Tests, India take on Sri Lanka in the second of the three-Test series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India will look to use the remaining two Tests as a preparation for their long tour of South Africa, starting in the first week of January. On the other hand, Dinesh Chandimal’s team will look to play with a positive mindset and register their first ever Test victory in India. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin struck for India before lunch. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO | ASHES LIVE SCORES)

11:31 hrs IST: And that’s lunch. Wriddhiman Saha affected a brilliant stumping in the penultimate over before the break but it was a no ball from Ravindra Jadeja. Sri Lanka 47/2. Good session for India. We’ll back in a few minutes time.

11:24 hrs IST: Angelo Mathews is the next man in. The former Sri Lanka captain scored a fifty in the Kolkata game.

11:21 hrs IST: WICKET! First scalp for an Indian spinner in the series. Ashwin strikes, Thirimanne gone. Looks to sweep but misses and the ball hits the stumps.

11:14 hrs IST: Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja still not warming up.

11:10 hrs IST: The hosts have conceded just eight runs in the last 12 overs. Incredible show!

11:04 hrs IST: DROPPED! Pujara misses one at short mid-on. Flighted delivery from Ashwin, Karunaratne looks to go for a biggie but gets a thick inside edge, the Indian didn’t time the jump to perfection and misses.

10:59 hrs IST: Yesterday, Virat Kohli expressed his unhappiness over the cramped schedule of the India team which leaves them no time to acclimatise before the tough tour of South Africa. The BCCI, in a bid to accommodate the Sri Lanka series, has left little time for the team to prepare for the long South Africa series.

10:54 hrs IST: Three maidens on the trot. India piling on the pressure. The visitors need to score singles and doubles, at least. Sri Lanka are 33/1.

10:49 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma comes back for another spell.

10:45 hrs IST: Only two runs in the last six overs. Splendid stuff from Ishant & Co.. Sri Lanka are 33/1, Karunaratne 14*, Thirimanne 4*

10:40 hrs IST: Virat Kohli is expected to go past this Sunil Gavaskar record in the ongoing three-Test series. The Indian captain has been the team’s driving force even before taking over the leadership role.

10:36 hrs IST: Maiden to start off from Ashwin. Seems both Jadeja and Ashwin will have to do the bulk of the bowling after the first session. Sri Lanka are 32/1

10:32 hrs IST: And here comes the first change in bowling - R Ashwin

10:26 hrs IST: In 77 Tests, Ishant has taken 218 wickets (excluding this game). His last Test was against Australia at Ranchi, in March. However, he has been in good form in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 20 wickets in four games.

10:21 hrs IST: Meanwhile, Australia are struggling at 76/3 in reply to England’s 302 on the second day of the first Ashes Test. The tourists claimed the crucial wicket of David Warner for 26 in the low-scoring Test. At tea, Steve Smith was unbeaten on 19 with Peter Handscomb on 14.

10:17 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - R Ashwin has taken 15 wickets at 17.53 in two Tests, the most at this venue.

10:14 hrs IST: FOUR! Soothing sight. Fuller delivery from Ishant and Karunaratne times it well straight down the ground. Moves to 14 with two boundaries.

10:11 hrs IST: There are some cracks in the pitch. Expect spinners to come into play later on. Sri Lanka are 23/1, Karunaratne 10*, Thirimanne 0*. Ishant to continue.

10:06 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma has got the opportunity at the right time. South Africa is next and India would want to have four fast bowlers in good form. And of course, Hardik Pandya is a bonus!

10:01 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - 5004 runs have been scored for the loss of 157 wickets at 31.87 in Nagpur (excluding this match). Ten centuries have been scored, of them five by Indian batsmen.

09:56 hrs IST: Lahiru Thirimanne, Sri Lanka’s new no. 3, comes to the crease. Can he get a big one today?

09:53 hrs IST: OUT! Ishant Sharma strikes in his third over. Samarawickrama looks to play the drive but gets an outside edge and the first slip fielder Cheteshwar Pujara takes a good low catch.

09:48 hrs IST: So far so good for Sri Lanka. Their openers have played Indian seamers well. The visitors need to be careful in the next hour if they’ve to win the day.

09:44 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - India have tasted defeat just once at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. In total, they’ve won three of their five matches at the venue so far.

09:39 hrs IST: FOUR! Inswinger from Umesh, Dimuth Karunaratne adjusts well and flicks it through mid-wicket for his first boundary of the day. Sri Lanka 10/0.

09:35 hrs IST: Good over from Ishant despite the boundary. The third ball was overpitched and Samarawickrama leaned into the drive past the fielder at extra cover. Sri Lanka 5/0. Umesh Yadav comes into the attack.

09:30 hrs IST: Sun is out. Conditions are excellent for full day’s play. Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings. Sadeera Samarawickrama to take face the first ball.

09:26 hrs IST: Four bowlers for India. Still a strong lineup despite some big names missing. The new ball will be crucial.

09:17 hrs IST: So Rohit Sharma gets a break after last playing against New Zealand in the home series in 2016, where he had got half-centuries in all three Tests.

09:15 hrs IST: Meanwhile, England lost six wickets to collapse to 302 all out as Australia roared back in the first Ashes Test on Day 2 at the Gabba today. Can the Aussies get a big first innings score?

09:07 hrs IST: Here are the playing XI of both teams -

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

09:04 hrs IST: Dinesh Chandimal has opted to go with the same team. On the other hand, the hosts have made three changes. Vijay replaces Dhawan, Rohit comes in for Bhuvi while Ishant is in for Shami -- who has a niggle.

09:01 hrs IST: Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat.

08:57 hrs IST: Early assistance for seamers for sure! Win the toss and bowl.

Tak a look at the pitch on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test. Win the toss and ? pic.twitter.com/BojzmlJBVd — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2017

08:50 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Dilruwan Perera is just four wickets away from reaching 100 Test scalps. With this, he’ll become only the third spinner to reach the milestone for Sri Lanka.

08:44 hrs IST: Vijay Shankar, who has been a solid performer in Ranji Trophy, could make his Test debut today. Kohli feels he could be India’s back-up all-rounder when they go overseas.

08:41 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan will not be a part of the team for this Test as they were granted leave by the team management for personal reasons. Bhuvi got married yesterday.

08:37 hrs IST: India came really close to winning the first Test in Kolkata, but bad light played spoilsport on Day 5.

08:20 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the Day 1 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

India will be forced to make two changes after Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled out due to personal reasons. Murali Vijay, who last played a Test against Australia earlier this year, is the front-runner to replace Dhawan.

It is fair to say that India missed a technically sound batsman like Vijay during the first two days of the Kolkata Test. Dhawan, who struggles in seaming conditions, failed to get past the double-figure mark in the first innings. The Delhi left-hander scored 94 in the second innings but it was when batting had become easier.

Vijay’s ability and clarity on where his off-stump is makes him a valuable asset in the longest format. On the other hand, Ishant Sharma could replace Bhuvneshwar if India opt to play three pacers.

Skipper Chandimal and Rangana Herath will hold the key for the visitors. Suranga Lakmal, who took seven wickets in the first game, will look to continue his good form. Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka’s senior-most batsman, will look to score a big one.