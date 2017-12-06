Live - India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 5, live cricket score: SL 43/4, Jadeja takes 3

No Test team has chased down 410 since 2003, when the West Indies defeated Australia after making 418 runs. Given Sri Lanka’s tendency to capsize under pressure, former captain Angelo Mathews will have to conquer Delhi’s smog and Kotla’s turn to deny India a probable victory. In a Test match overshadowed by pollution, the final day continued to bring cheer to India with Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets. Sri Lanka trail the three-match series 1-0 after suffering a record innings and 239-run defeat in the previous match in Nagpur. The first Test in Kolkata ended in a draw. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, third Test, Day 5 here. (IND v SL LIVE UPDATES| ASHES 2nd TEST LIVE SCORE)

