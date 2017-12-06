Live - India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, day 5, live cricket score: Jadeja strikes, SL 35/4

The net is closing in on Sri Lanka’s hopes of saving the series with India after the visitors finished day four at 31 for 3 in pursuit of a mammoth target of 410. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in an over to rattle the visitors, who must bat out three more sessions to save the match and draw the series against top-ranked India. Get live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, third Test, Day 5 here. (LIVE STREAMING INFO | LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES 2nd TEST LIVE SCORES)

10:06 AM: Today is Ravindra Jadeja’s 29th birthday. And that Mathews wicket now seems to be a gift!! He would consider himself lucky.

10:03 AM: Replays showing that Jadeja had overstepped on the delivery which dismissed Mathews.

10:00 AM: A new ball has been taken as the old one was deformed

9:57 AM: FOURS! Dhananjaya eases the pressure a little bit with two straight boundaries against Ishant.

9:52 AM: OUT! Mathews c Rahane b Jadeja 1(20) SL 35/4 (22.0 Ovs)

Jadeja gets his third in the second innings. He gets the big wicket of Mathews as his delivery turns and bounces. The Sri Lankan batsman edges it to slip.

9:48 AM: Ishant is getting good bounce. His short ball took Mathews by surprise. Could have easily got an edge there. Sri Lanka 35/3

9:42 AM: Sri Lanka have been pretty patient and defensive as of now. They know their task is tough. Jadeja gets a maiden too.

9:38 AM: Just fell short! Ishant finds an edge off Mathews but the ball fell short of gully. Another maiden from the lanky fast bowler!

9:35 AM: Ravindra Jadeja is bowling from the other end. He took two wickets towards the end of Day 2 . It’s a maiden. Sri Lanka 34/3

9:30 AM: Action starts! Ishant Sharma is probing Dhananjaya with an acute line outside off. Only three runs come off the first over!

9:29 AM: We are about to begin! Ishant Sharma will bowl the first over

9:24 AM: Sri Lanka still have Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella to come to the crease. It is a good batting surface on Day 5. And with the kind of resistance they showed in the first innings, we might well be up for a great contest today.

9:15 AM: India need seven wickets to win the series 2-0. Sri Lanka have first innings’ centurion Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de SIlva at the crease.

9:10 AM: Welcome all to the live coverage of the fifth day!

No Test team has chased down 410 since 2003, when the West Indies defeated Australia after making 418 runs. Given Sri Lanka’s tendency to capsize under pressure, former captain Angelo Mathews will have to conquer Delhi’s smog and Kotla’s turn to deny India victory.

In a Test match overshadowed by pollution, Wednesday will see an intense battle between bat and ball. Mohammed Shami, who threw up after taking one of the three Lankan wickets to fall late on Tuesday, will be ready to exploit the morning conditions.