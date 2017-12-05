Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu handed two-match suspension, fined

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was on Tuesday fined Rs 3 lakh and handed a two-match suspension with immediate effect for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 football season.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee announced the decision on the breach of AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or person other than match officials), based on the referee’s report of violent conduct by Gurpreet in the ISL match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC on November 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

“Gurpreet Singh Sandhu of Bengaluru FC is fined Rs 3,00,000 and is suspended for two matches of Bengaluru FC, from the date of this decision. The amount should be deposited to All India Football Federation within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the match suspension to continue, over and above two match suspension,” the AIFF Disciplinary Committee report said.

Gurpreet will sit out Bengaluru FC’s upcoming two away games, against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Friday and FC Pune City next Thursday at Pune.