Indian Super League: Delhi Dynamos seek reversal of form vs Jamshedpur FC

Delhi Dynamos started their Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 campaign with a tight 3-2 win over FC Pune City, but things have gone downhill quickly since for Miguel Angel Portugal’s side.

Successive defeats to Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC see the Delhi-based side in the second last position on the league table, where they sit just a point behind defending ISL champions ATK.

The last two defeats – particularly the one suffered at the hands of Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru side - exposed Delhi’s defence as frail but coach Portugal is more worried about the fact that his players don’t seem to convert the chances they create.

“We need to take our chances vs Jamshedpur. We had three-four good chances in the last game but we didn’t convert them,” the Delhi head coach said to journalists during a pre-match press conference.

He did, however add that his side needs to work on tightening up at the back and not make as many mistakes as it did in its last two games.

Championship winning sides don’t concede eight goals in three games and whilst the team are very much a work-in-progress, results will be expected from a man whose reputation as a coach in his home country of Spain is a solid one.

Goals yet to flow

ISL debutants Jamshedpur FC are not without problems of their own. They have failed to score a goal in their first three games and have played out three consecutive goalless draws.

Steve Coppell said he understands that his side needs to score more, but is happy to have a side that is defensively solid, at least for the time being.

“We’ve had three difficult games. So three clean sheets is something of an achievement for us. We are naturally desperate to try and score; I’m not satisfied with our lack of goals,” said Coppell.

Jamshedpur, due to their status as debutants, are an even bigger work-in-progress than the Dynamos, who have played in the ISL since its inception.

But more is likely to be expected from a side that possesses players like Mehtab Hossain, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Sameehg Doutie and Kervens Belfort on its payroll.

Given Delhi’s recent defensive problems, this game represents a good chance for the visiting team to net its first goal of the campaign.

But Jamshedpur’s rock-solid defence will no doubt be tested by the Dynamos’ fluid passing game, which has been impressive even when the defence has looked shaky.