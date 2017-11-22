Indian Super League live score, FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos FC, live

FC Pune City host Delhi Dynamos in their opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 season at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune today. Boasting of one of the strongest squads in the competition, FC Pune City will look to start their campaign with a win. Catch Indian Super League live score of FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos here. (SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

In their six encounters in ISL history, FC Pune City have managed to defeat Delhi Dynamos only once.

With Marcelinho, last year’s top scorer in ISL, leading the strikeline alongside former NorthEast United forward Emiliano Alfaro, FC Pune City are expected to be one of the more offensive sides in the tournament.

FC Pune City have a new head coach in Ranko Popovic.

“I’m excited about our first match. We have had enough time to prepare. The players are also very excited. I hope we’ll be able to do what we want to,” the Serbian tactician said.

Delhi Dynamos FC, on the other hand, have avoided the lure of signing expensive foreign players/managers like in the previous three seasons, and have instead stitched together a well-balanced squad.

With both sides aiming to start their season with a win, it could be a game worth watching.

For Delhi Dynamos, it’s all about building on from last season. The Delhi side have made it to the playoffs in two of the three previous editions of the ISL, but they are yet to make it to the finals. And for Delhi’s new Spanish manager Miguel Ángel Portugal, that will be the target.