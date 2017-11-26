Live - Indian Super League, ATK vs FC Pune City, live football score

ATK will look to get their first win of this season’s Indian Super League when they face FC Pune City in front of their home crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Mumbai. Get live score of ATK vs FC Pune City here. (ISL FULL COVERAGE) (SCHEDULE) (STANDINGS)

17:33 hrs IST: ATK earn a corner early in the game. The Pune defence heads it away and the ball falls to Keegan Pereira, who skies the ball in his follow up.

17:30 hrs IST: The game kicks off in Kolkata. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.

17:20 hrs IST: The players are in the ground for the first match of the ISL season in Kolkata.

17:00 hrs IST: Pune City starting XI - Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Marcos Tebar, Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelo Pereira (C), Baljit Sahni, Rohit Kumar, Diego Carlos, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Isaac Vanmalsawma.

16:55 hrs IST: ATK starting XI - Debjit Majumder (GK), Conor Thomas, Tom Thorpe, Jordi Montel (C), Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Keegan Pereira, Bipin Singh, Prabir Das, Zequinha, Njazi Kuqi.

16:45 hrs IST: Robbie Keane sits out today’s game due to injury.

16:35 hrs IST: The line-ups of both the teams are out. There’s less than an hour to go for kick-off.

ATK, who are the defending ISL champions, started their campaign with a hard-fought 0-0 draw over 2016 runners-up Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

FC Pune City began their league season with a 3-2 loss to Delhi Dynamos, who will take on Bengaluru FC later today.

Both sides are vastly different from last season after the player draft that took place earlier this year and both sides will be looking for the win in order to kick-start their campaigns in earnest.