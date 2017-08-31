GJM faction announces 12-day suspension of bandh in Darjeeling, Bimal Gurung opposes decision

The indefinite bandh in Darjeeling hill that started on June 15 was lifted for 12 days, a faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) led by chief coordinator Binay Tamang announced on Thursday in Kurseong. However, within minutes Morcha president Bimal Gurung told the media that the bandh will continue and the section that announced the suspension of the bandh had no locus standi to do so.

“The bandh is being suspended to honour the state government’s response to having dialogues. The chief minister is scheduled to have another meeting with hills parties on September 12. Till then, the bandh will remained suspended,” Tamang said after presiding over the central committee meeting.

Read: Darjeeling talks: Separate Gorkhaland beyond our jurisdiction, says Mamata

“They had no business to call a central committee meeting. The decision has no legitimacy. The bandh will continue,” Gurung told the media over phone from an undisclosed location.

“The bandh is not being withdrawn,” Roshan Giri told HT minutes after Tamang’s announcement.

Bimala Gurung, the president of GJM, has vowed to oppose the suspension of the bandh. He is leading the hardliners in the Morcha. (Samir Jana)

Tamang announced the decision of a central committee meeting of the Morcha that comprised about 30 members out of 93. The conflicting statements made it clear that there will be confusion on the streets of the north Bengal hills from Friday onwards.

The suspension of the bandh would be a big relief for the residents of the hills who have been struggling with a complete shutdown for the past 78 days, it is likely that the hardliners of GJM, led by president Bimal Gurung, will oppose any attempt to resume normal life.

Read: Indefinite Darjeeling bandh bleeds Siliguri’s business of Rs 2 crore every day

Tamang’s announcement follows a meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee on August 29 at the state secretariat. Representatives of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and Jan Andolan Party (JAP) were also present in the meeting in which Mamata Banerjee requested the hill parties to lift the bandh quickly and restore normalcy in the hills.

The prospect of a split in GJM sounded louder when Tamang targeted the GJM-backed BJP MP from Darjeeling, Surinder Singh Ahluwalia.

“What has Ahluwalia done? Why has he not done anything for Gorkhaland. And since you have not done anything yet, you don’t need to anymore. I’ll coordinate with New Delhi,” Tamang said.

The statement indicated he was accusing Gurung of sparing BJP, while targeting the Mamata Banerjee government.

“We want Gorkhaland but it will not come bypassing the state government,” Tamang said.

On Thursday, nearly 150 vehicles full of GJM supporters arrived at Bagdogra airport to receive Tamang, who soon after addressed a public gathering.

Earlier Gurung alleged that he felt betrayed by those who went to meet the chief minister and insisted that they should not discuss anything other than a separate state of Gorkhaland. He has been charged with UPAP(P)A sections and is in hiding to evade arrest.