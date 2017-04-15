 Delhi Food Truck Festival: Enjoy delicacies from local, national and global cuisines | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Delhi Food Truck Festival: Enjoy delicacies from local, national and global cuisines

Delhi Food Truck Festival, the two-day food extravaganza(April 14 - 15), is a perfect blend of scrumptious food and fun with music, live bands and stand-up comics for company.

more lifestyle Updated: Apr 15, 2017 09:50 IST
IANS
Delhi Food Truck Festival

Delhi Food Truck Festival: More than 50 stalls will serve local, national and international food.

As the national capital witnesses a rise in the food truck trend, the city has turned host for the Delhi Food Truck Festival -- a two-day food extravaganza (April 14 - 15) that brings an array of local, national and international cuisines served by the top food trucks in the NCR region.

Organised at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium, the food festival is a perfect blend of scrumptious food coming from more than 50 stalls along with soothing music, shopping stalls, live band performance, RJ and celeb talks, stand-up comedies to bring life to the festival.

Read more

The event will offer plethora of fun and entertaining activities for all like Food Partner Hunt, Delhi Craft Beer Carnival and Rain Dance Concert and live performances by Jassi Gill and Babbal Raion of MTV Coke studio fame. With the augmenting craze among Delhiites for food trucks, this event gives a whole new experience in trying out new and famous delicious cuisines served outside of the cafes and restaurants.

Starting Friday, the food festival will end on April 15 and the entry fee is Rs 150.

