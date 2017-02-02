Kung Fu Yoga review: Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood’s movie has lot of action but no yoga

Kung Fu Yoga

Director: Stanley Tong

Rating: 1.5/5

Before you watch Kung Fu Yoga, you should know that the film has a lot of Kung Fu, no connection to yoga and previous little by way of script.

Director Stanley Tong was clearly aiming for an action-adventure-comedy, but loses his way in his attempts to be all things to all people.

This Sino-Indian co-production stars Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood, both clearly desperate to remain relevant. With Chan in the movie, Sood’s greatest enemy is his total lack of screen presence.

Read | Kung Fu Yoga: Watch this hilarious video of Sonu Sood, Jackie Chan and Salman Khan

The film is about two professors, archaeologist Jack (Jackie Chan) and Ashmita (Disha Patani), finding a lost treasure from the Magadha dynasty of India. It covers a lot of exotic locales such as ice caves in Tibet, Dubai streets full of flashy cars and the ever-colourful Rajasthan. The complicated plot and confusion of characters does nothing to help move things along.

Jack (Jackie Chan) and Ashmita (Disha Patani) have to find a lost treasure from the Magadha dynasty of India.

Chan’s characteristic goofiness is sadly missing. It’s not a good sign that scene featuring side characters get more laughs than those with the superstar.

Read more

Watch this space for a complete review