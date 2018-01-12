Sketch movie review: Even Vikram can’t save this archaic action entertainer

Sketch

Director: Vijay Chandar

Cast: Vikram, Tamannaah Bhatia, Soori, Harish Peradi, Radha Ravi and Ravi Kishan

Rating: 2/5

Director Vijay Chandar’s Sketch (who last made the Simbu-starrer Vaalu) is one of those films set in north Madras gangster backdrop that has all style but no substance. It rides completely on Vikram’s star image and he does everything in his ability to save the film from turning into an ordeal to sit through. Despite his sincere efforts, the film struggles to stay afloat till the end except for a few action sequences that may appeal to the masses.

Vikram plays the right hand man to a local loan shark (lends money to buy cars and bikes), played by Harish Peradi. When people don’t pay interest on time, it’s Vikram’s job to seize their vehicle and he doesn’t stop till he gets it done. One such encounter makes him lock horns with a dreaded gangster, Kumar, who doesn’t spare people who lay their hands on his prized possession, a vintage Fiat car (which he owns in memory of his father). Kumar plots a plan to kill Vikram and his gang and what follows forms the crux of the plot.

It’s amazing how Vikram would even think of doing a film like Sketch post Irumugan, which was proof to his acting abilities. Agreed, it’s an out-and-out commercial flick but everything else about the movie is outdated and done-to-death. Vikram is not new to playing such roles as he has already attempted them in films such as Gemini and Rajapattai. So it’s startling he would once again play something so silly and outright boring. Barring couple of action sequences, especially one just before the interval, the film tests the patience of the audiences for the rest of its running time.

Sketch is definitely going down as one of the worst films in Vikram’s career. Despite being around for over two decades, it’s disappointing that he takes audiences for granted and feels he can get away with such a mediocre product.

