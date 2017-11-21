1.5km of Tansa cycling track in Mulund will open to public from January, says Mumbai civic body

By January, Mumbaiites living in the eastern suburbs will be able to use a 1.5-km stretch — in Mulund along Tansa pipeline — of the 39-km cycling track that the civic body is developing.

It will be the first phase of the track, which once complete will be the longest cycling track in the country, running from Mulund to Antop Hill in Wadala, as envisioned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“The earlier deadline was Diwali, but we were unable to complete work because of rains. The first phase will be open for use from the New Year,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, additional municipal commissioner, projects.

Through the cycling track, the BMC hopes to encourage an eco-friendly mode of transportation, and promote a cycling culture in the city. The initiative is also a way of preventing encroachments along the pipeline.

The 39-km-long Tansa water pipeline is in two parts — from Mulund to Dharavi, and from Ghatkopar to Sion. The track will become the shortest route that connects Mumbai’s north and south regions. The BMC has already started building a wall in the suburbs along the defunct pipeline. It will get a 10-metre space along the length of the century-old pipeline. The track will have 40 entry/exit points, connectivity to 19 railway stations, seven Metro and four Monorail stations.

The BMC is currently demolishing encroachments along the pipeline, following the Bombay high court’s 2009 order. It has been pulled up by court for not being able to protect the water pipeline from slum encroachments. In an earlier survey, the BMC had identified around 16,717 structures along the pipeline.