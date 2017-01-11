5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Justice in 48 hours: Pune man sentenced to 2 years for molesting girl

In what sources say is one of the fastest judgments ever pronounced, a person was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday for molesting and stalking a girl within 48 hours of the case reaching court.

2. Wait, there’s a nakabandi: Mumbai bikers form WhatsApp groups to evade police

Crisis is the mother of all inventions, but some bikers from south and south central Mumbai seem to have carried the age-old adage to the extremes in order to save themselves from getting caught in police nakabandis, thanks to instant messaging apps.

3. Hoax call about bomb on Malaysia flight delays passengers at Mumbai by hours

Three flights to Kuala Lumpur (KL) from the Mumbai International Airport were throughly checked on Monday night after receiving two anonymous threat calls saying there was a bomb on board a KL flight.

4. Concrete chokes 20 trees in Mumbai’s green lung, authorities pass the buck

The Mumbai civic body’s apathy towards freeing trees from concrete at their base continues as a city-based non-profit organisation identified 20 trees that have been fully concretised at their base along the Aarey check naka road to Marol check naka, Aarey Colony, Goregaon (East).

5. Mumbai sees coldest January day since 2013

Minimum temperatures in the city dipped further on Wednesday making it the coldest January day since 2013 and coldest this season.