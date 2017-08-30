‘Every manhole’ being searched for doctor missing in Mumbai rains

“He called his wife at 6.50pm, 10 minutes before he became untraceable,” said colleagues of senior gastroenterologist, Dr Deepak Amrapurkar from Bombay Hospital.

Three agencies, including fire brigade, Mumbai police and disaster management personnel of civic body are now checking every manhole in Elphinstone, Dadar and nearby areas to trace him after he was allegedly swept away in the manhole near Elphinstone Bridge.

“His family members have registered a missing person’s complaint. We are checking all manholes in the nearby areas along with fire brigade and BMC officials,” said assistant commissioner of police Sunil Deshmukh.

“As the roads were flooded, he got off at Tulsi Pipe Road near Indiabulls and asked his driver to take the car home while he decided to walk the distance,” said Dr Anil Sharma, his colleague and cardiologist at Bombay hospital.

Police officials said a few witnesses saw a man walking in the middle of Tulsi Pipe road. Some claim they warned him against doing so, but he continued to march along.

“Later, people saw a person being swept away and his umbrella flying. Bystanders handed over the umbrella the man was carrying to the police,” Dr Sharma said.

Police officials haven’t confirmed if Dr Amrapurkar fell in a manhole. “We are not sure if the man was Dr Amrapurkar. Another person, too, could have been carrying a similar umbrella,” said another officer.

Senior citizen found

80-year-old Madhav Vaidya, father of Dr Aachal Vaidya from Mulund, was found at Mulund station on Wednesday morning. The senior citizen had gone missing since Tuesday morning.

“Police officials found him near Mulund station. He doesn’t remember anything and we didn’t ask further,” said his son-in-law Mandar. Madhav wasn’t carrying an umbrella or phone and didn’t return home on Tuesday after the floods, leaving family and friends in a state of panic.