BMC polls LIVE: Elections on February 21, results on February 23

The state election commissioner, JS Saharia, announced the dates of the elections for ten municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 25 zilla parishads

Besides the BMC, nine other corporations, including Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur will go to polls in February. Similarly, 25 of the 34 district councils, along with 283 panchayat samitis will go to polls next month. This accounts for more than 80% of the total voters in the state.

Here’s what happened:

4.15pm

The elections for all municipal corporations, including the BMC, will be held on February 21

4.19pm

The counting process and announcement of results will be on February 23

4.20pm:

The Zilla parishad (ZP) elections will be held in two phases

The first phase will be held on February 16

The second phase will be held on February 21

4.25pm

The Marathwada ZP elections will be held on February 16

4.26pm

The Konkan ZP elections will be held on February 21

4.27pm

Fifteen districts in Maharashtra to go to polls in the first phase

4.30pm

The election code of conduct will come into force from today

4.34pm

January 21: Last date for parties to declare their candidates

4.35pm

January 12 to 17: Objections to candidates’ election forms can be filed

4.36pm

SEC bans exit polls from February 14

4.38pm

SEC announces stay on Nagpur ZP elections

4.39pm

January 21: Final ward-wise list to be out