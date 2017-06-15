Bombay HC refuses plea to abort 26-week foetus of Pune teen rape survivor

The Bombay high court on Wednesday refused to grant any relief to a Pune resident who had sought permission for his 26-week-pregnant minor daughter, a rape survivor, to abort her foetus. The Pune resident withdrew his petition after the division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Sarang Kotwal expressed that it was not inclined to grant any relief to him. The bench, however, granted him liberty to file another petition seeking compensation for his daughter under Manodhairya scheme introduced by the government.

He had approached high court contending that pregnancy cannot be forced on his daughter. “It is her decision to terminate the pregnancy,” stated his petition, adding that, “The pregnancy was caused due to a sexual relation that is not permitted by law or by her. In such circumstances, forcing the pregnancy on her is an infringement of her right to life and right to privacy.”

According to the petition, the survivor was abducted and raped repeatedly by her neighbour when she was 17, leaving her pregnant.

Her pregnancy thus must not be forced on her, he argued and urged the court to uphold the girl’s right to life as envisaged under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.