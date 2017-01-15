Bombay High Court grants bail to 3 murder accused, says they were ‘provoked in the name of religion’

The Bombay high court recently granted bail to three men from Pune who were charged with murdering a man on June 2, 2014. The court held that accused did not kill the man over a personal enmity, and that they had been provoked “in the name of religion”.

The prosecution said that on the day of the murder, the fringe right wing-group ‘Hindu Rashtra Sena’ organised a meet at Hadaspar in Pune to discuss a few morphed pictures of Shivaji, late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and a few Hindu gods.

During the meeting, the group’s leader, Dhananjay Desai, made a ‘provocative’ speech that allegedly instigated the audience to go on a rampage.

The accused went out on the road wielding hockey sticks, spotted two men on a bike, and started assaulting them.

The victims, Mohsin and Riyaz, were both young Muslim IT professionals who were on their way to dinner. Moshin escaped, however, Riyaz succumbed to his injuries.

Eyewitnesses identified the three accused as Vijay Gambhire, Ranjeet Yadav, and Ajay Lalge. The three were arrested and charged with murder and rioting under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Their bail plea was rejected by the sessions court in Pune. They then approached the high court.

Justice Mridula Bhatkar dismissed the defence that the three had been wrongly implicated in the case. However, she held that a transcript of Desai’s speech and the sessions court order made it clear that the accused had been provoked.

“The meeting was held prior to the assault. The accused had no other motives, such as any personal enmity, against the innocent victim. The fact that the victim belonged to another religion is in favour of the accused, who were clearly provoked in the name of the religion, and thus committed the murder,” said justice Bhatkar.

Read:

11 years on, Bombay high court acquits 4 of rape, murder of 3-year-old girl

Bombay high court refuses to let man born in Pak stay in India