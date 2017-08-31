 Three-storey building collapses near Mumbai’s JJ Marg junction, 30 feared trapped; 3 rescued: ANI | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Three-storey building collapses near Mumbai’s JJ Marg junction, 30 feared trapped; 3 rescued: ANI

Ambulance and fire brigade teams have been rushed to the spot, said police.

mumbai Updated: Aug 31, 2017 10:14 IST
Agencies
The rescue operation in progress.
The rescue operation in progress.(MFB)

A day after the heavy rain subsided, a three-storey building collapsed near Mumbai’s JJ Junction on Pakmodia street at 8.30am on Wednesday.

Three people have been rescued from the debris, DCP Zone 1 Dr Manoj Sharma told ANI.

“The number of trapped people cannot be confirmed,” he added.

Fire brigade officials at the spot. (MFB)

According to reports, at least 30 people are feared trapped. More details are awaited.

10 fire engines, two rescue vans and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

The rescue operation is on. NDRF team is reaching the spot.

Officials are still to confirm if the building collapsed due to heavy rain.

This is the third building collapse in two months.

