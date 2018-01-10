Cinema halls in Maharashtra will continue to play national anthem, says government

Though the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said that playing the national anthem in theatres before screening movies is not mandatory, the practice will continue in cinema halls and multiplexes in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government had made playing the national anthem in cinema halls before every movie mandatory in 2003. Other states, including Karnataka, had followed the suit. According to the state, there was no reason to discontinue it, as the SC orders do no mandate discontinuation of the practice.

“It was the order by the apex court on the submission by the Central government on court’s earlier ruling. It is between the Centre and the Supreme Court as of now. Our stand is very clear. The practice will continue in the state as no condition has arisen to think otherwise. If any specific order is passed, we may deliberate upon it in future,” said Ranjit Patil, minister of state for home (cities).

Theatre owners in Maharashtra, too, have said that they are not against playing the national anthem. “There is no need to discontinue playing the national anthem unless the state government tells us not do so. Patrons widely respect it by standing up,” said Deepak Kudale, president, Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India.

SC on Tuesday, by amending its earlier order, made it optional for cinema halls to play the national anthem before screening of the film.

Standing in respect for the national anthem when it is played remains mandatory in the country.