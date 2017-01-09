Fresh trouble for Metro III: MPCB says its is yet to give consent for car-shed in Aarey

Though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has already terminated all constructions, including that for the Metro III project, at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is likely to face a fresh hurdle after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) stated that no consent for construction had been taken by the former for building Metro car-shed and installing stabling lines in Aarey.

MPCB officials from told HT that the MMRCL has not applied for consent to establish or operate the Metro car-shed, stabling lines or a casting yard in Aarey Milk Colony in the last two years.

“While environment clearances (EC) have been received from the Union environment ministry by MMRCL, as per eco-senstive zone notification, the conditions under the EC need to be monitored and verified by the local pollution board,” said a senior MPCB official. “For this reason, the Metro rail corporation needs to apply for consent from MPCB. On average, it takes 120 days to clear such an application.”

The official added that since MMRCL was a ‘red category industry’ (identified by Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change as heavily polluting), it needs to get clearances from local authorities under the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

On December 5, the Union environment ministry passed the final notification on the buffer zone — an area meant to protect the environment — around the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) up to 4km from its boundary and proposed the development and construction work at Aarey, which falls under the permitted eco-sensitive zone.

The notification identified the exclusion of 165 hectares from Aarey, aimed at allowing construction activities inside the colony, including that of a car-shed for Metro III project. However, the notification was published with a rider that it can only be cleared subject to Supreme Court, High Court and NGT orders.

MMRCL officials refused to comment in the matter. “Once the state pollution control board takes up the matter with us, we will respond. As of now, we will not comment,” said Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRCL.

On December 19, the Pune bench of NGT passed an interim order implementing a stay on all constructional activities inside Aarey, including Metro III car-shed by MMRCL on the 30-hectare land, until final hearing on February 17. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed in 2015 by environment groups Vanashakti and Aarey Conservation Group (ACG), seeking protection of the Aarey landscape and maintaining it as a no-development zone. On January 5, NGT accepted MMRCL’s plea to construct a casting yard on 3-hectare land, allotted by the state at Aarey, for the Metro III project, subject to mandatory clearances.

However, environmentalists have alleged that the MMRCL had time and again violated environmental laws.

“For two years, MMRCL did not bother to comply with environment laws, legal requirements or even attempt to obtain clearances. Instead, it went about blaming activists and citizen groups, for delaying the project,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti. “To make matters worse, grandiose announcements for projects are made without bothering to check if it has all clearances thereby indirectly pressurizing the statutory bodies into giving permissions.”

