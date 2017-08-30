Mumbai got its highest 24-hour August rain in a decade

After Tuesday’s downpour, the intensity of rainfall reduced across Mumbai on Wednesday.

Between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 331.4mm rain, which was is the highest 24-hour August rain in a decade. During the same time, Colaba recorded 111mm rain.

The weather bureau said there was a drastic reduction in rainfall activity and levels were expected to reduce further. “The low pressure area (weather system), responsible for the heavy rain over Mumbai, has shifted over Gujarat and parts of the Arabian Sea. We expect isolated heavy rain in some parts of north Konkan but rainfall activity in Mumbai is expected to be minimal. Only light showers are now expected,” said Mrutunjay Mohapatra, head of climate services, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday, torrential showers with 171.6mm rain was recorded in Mumbai over just a span of three hours (from 2.30pm to 5.30pm) and 315.8 mm was recorded over 12 hours starting 8.30am.

It left the city crippled with the death of four persons and many injured, incidents of waterlogging that stranded lakhs of commuters and trains were not functioning for several hours.

The amount of rainfall recorded over 24 hours was a third of the amount recorded during the deluge on July 26, 2005 when 944mm rain was recorded in 24 hours, killing over a thousand people in rain-related accidents. However, rain in the city had surpassed the 24 hour records just over a span of nine hours during the day.

The weather bureau said that Tuesday’s 315.8mm in 12 hours till 8.30pm was the second highest since July 26, 2005 deluge. “After tallying our data, we observed that rainfall levels, recorded during 15 hours on Tuesday, is the second highest for a 24- hour period since July 26-27, 2005,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, from India Meteorological Department. “The weather conditions have been relayed to the civic body and all state departments to conduct rescue and relief operations since rain has reduced.”

Prior to Tuesday, the highest 24-hour August rain for the decade was recorded on August 29, 2011, the city recorded 232.6mm. However, the all-time high August rain was recorded on August 23, 1997 at 346.2mm.

The heavy downpour between 24-hours helped the city surpass its annual rainfall average of 2258mm after it recorded 2334mm till 8.30am Wednesday, with a month still left to go for the monsoon withdrawal.