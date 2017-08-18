In Mumbai: TMC project to link Kalwa east and west to benefit commuters

Commuters in Kalwa east will soon see an upgraded and improved station area, which will resolve traffic problems and connect the area’s east and west.

The town planning department of the Thane Municipal Corporation has proposed Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) at Kalwa — this will be the third after Thane west and east. The project will link Parsik, Kharegaon and Navi Mumbai.

After the liquidation of the Mafatlal mill land was cleared, all hurdles have been cleared for the Kalwa east to be developed.

The land has been freed up for residential projects and the cluster scheme will also increase the area’s population.

An official from town planning department requesting anonymity said, “The Mafatlal mill land, which was stuck in a dispute between mill workers and owners, has got the court’s permission for liquidation. The 123-acre plot worth Rs1,100 crore is now open for major residential projects.”

The authorities have proposed implementation of cluster development scheme in the east side. “The area’s population is set to increase multifold and so we need to plan the traffic and public transport management. The SATIS scheme aims at easing congestion,” said the official.

The department has proposed to acquire all City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) plots near Kalwa east station for SATIS.

Though repeated calls to Cidco went unanswered, the TMC has claimed that they have informed the planning authority about the acquisition.

“Kalwa west is congested and there is no space to develop SATIS,” said the official.

The SATIS planned in Kalwa east will have special decks for bus, elevated corridors, parking facility and arrangement for easy dispersal of vehicles from the station.

“We will have to acquire land belonging to Cidco. The new SATIS will link Kalwa east, Kharegaon, Parsik and Airoli and will pave way for a smooth traffic movement,” he added.

The first SATIS project in Thane west was completed in 2010. The second SATIS has been proposed for Thane east.

Why should we care

The east side of Kalwa is hilly with most parts coming under the forest department’s jurisdiction. The area filled with slums is a crime hub with most illegal businesses operated from the slums in the area. The transport facility in the area is insufficient to meet the demand of residents. For years, people have been crossing the railway track from west to east. The new SATIS will connect the two areas.

The project in Thane west

The Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) was mooted by the TMC in 2006 and the Rs35.5-crore project was completed in 2010. Implemented by MMRDA and TMC, there is an elevated deck for TMT buses, two skywalks connecting the north and south of the station and foot overbridges connecting the station. This ensures a seamless and smooth travel for commuters.

SATIS at Thane East (proposed)

The second SATIS project in Thane will cost Rs266 crore. It will have multilevel parking and a separate deck for bus terminus. The proposed commercial building will have food plaza, rest rooms, ticket counter and citizen facilitation centre. TMC will build elevated road from Thane (West) to Thane east SATIS to solve the traffic conjunction.