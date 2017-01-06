Joyride on New Year’s Day turns tragic for friends; one dead, another in hospital

A joyride on January 1 turned tragic for two friends after the two-wheeler they were travelling on crashed into a pole in Jogeshwari (East). While the rider succumbed to the injuries, he sustained in the mishap, on Tuesday night, his friend is being treated for facial fracture. Both were travelling without helmets.

According to Jogeshwari police, the incident took place around 4.30pm on the southbound arm of the Western Express Highway near Ismail Yusuf College. Akshay Chavan, 22, and his friend Tehjeem Raokura, 20, were on their way to Vile Parle from Goregaon when the accident took place.

“The deceased lost control of his speeding Activa while coming down the flyover and rammed it into a pole. He was rushed to Nanavati hospital, but succumbed to head and internal injuries on Tuesday night. His friend suffered facial fractures and lost 13 teeth. The two were not wearing helmets. Though she also injured her hands and legs in the mishap, she is out of danger,” a police officer said.

Unfortunately, Chavan had lost his two brothers in accidents. While one died due to electrocution, another one died in a road accident. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister. Chavan was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

A total of eight men died in various road accidents on January 1 — one each in Bandra, Oshiwara and two each in Goregaon and Wadala. Seven of these accidents involved bikes.

