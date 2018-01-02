Kamala Mills fire: 5,000 people sign online petition against illegal bars, restaurants in Mumbai

An online petition demanding punitive action against illegal restaurants, bars and hookah parlours has gathered nearly 5,000 signatures.

The petition, titled “What we want? Justice. When we want? Now”, started making rounds on a messaging application on Sunday, two days after the Kamala Mills blaze killed 14 people and injured 55

“It is high time that people take up this issue. Something needs to be done. We cannot let lives be lost. This campaign is a selfless movement for Mumbai residents,” said senior lawyer Sujay Kantawala.

Calling the fire a “horrendous tragedy”, Kantawala said the petition had received support from foreign nationals, including some in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Victims’ families said the civic body’s move to demolish 316 illegal pubs, restaurants, malls and commercial compounds after the fire was inadequate.

Supported by several citizens’ groups, they staged a march at various locations in the city on Sunday.

The families of victims Khushbu Bhansali and Kinjal Mehta joined the Shri Vardhaman Jain Parishad for a candle march in Khetwadi on Sunday.

Organisation members said they will soon meet municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta to demand that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate the blaze.

NGO Sahas Foundation has demanded that the authorities hold Mehta liable for the fires at Sakinaka and Kamala Mills, and carry out a judicial or CBI probe into the matter.