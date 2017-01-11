Mumbai civic body polls on February 21

The elections to 10 municipal corporations,including Mumbai, will be held on February 21. Counting will be two days later, on February 23, the state election commissioner JS Saharia announced on Wednesday. With the announcement, the model code of conduct is in place with immediate effect.

Elections for 25 district councils along with 283 panchayat samitis will be held in two phases on February 16 and 21.

More than six crore voters will exercise their franchise in the polls across the state, which to be held in two phases — the districts, which have no municipal corporations, will vote in the first phase, while 10 municipal corporations and fifteen district councils will go top polls in the second. Around 98 lakh voters in Mumbai will exercise their franchise on February 21.

The state election commissioned clarified there will be no restrictions on campaigns using the messaging apps such as WhatsApp and social media networks like Facebook, but the expenditure incurred for sending SMSes to voters will be accounted as part of the election expenditure.

