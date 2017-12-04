Mumbai civic body to fix floating barriers in rivers to prevent city’s debris from entering sea

In an attempt to prevent floating trash from Mumbai’s polluted rivers from entering the sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to install river debris booms in four rivers in the city. Officials said it would be a pilot programme to determine the effectiveness of the booms.

Built for use in both moving and still waters, floating booms help contain floating materials that have to be cleared during river clean-up jobs. These booms are typically placed above the river and go one metre under the sea.

“These booms will prevent materials such as bottles and plastic bags from entering the sea. Workers will be deployed where the booms are placed to clear the floating debris that the booms collect ,” a senior civic official, who did not wish to be named, told HT.

These booms will be placed at the very polluted Oshiwara, Mithi, Dahisar and Poisar rivers. “The placement of the booms will depend on the exact location where the river debris tends to accumulate,” the official said. “The floating barriers may include different components to suit the requirements of still and moving water.”

Speaking to HT, Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, said: “This is in the planning stage, and once we prepare a concrete plan, it will likely be executed.”

Another official said the BMC will also deploy a machine that will remove pollutants from the river directly, and will be used at places where the rivers meet the sea.