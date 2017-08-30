Mumbai lawyer gets trapped in car, found dead in the morning

A 30-year-old lawyer, who got trapped inside his car in Tuesday’s deluge, was found dead on Wednesday morning at Sion.

According to the Sion police, the man, identified as Priyam Mithia, a resident of Sion, had gone to the street opposite Gandhi Market to park his car. The vehicle got locked automatically and he could not rescue himself.

“In the morning we found a Santro car parked in the middle of the road towards Shanmukhananda Hall. We found a man inside. We opened the car and rushed the man to Sion hospital. He was declared dead on arrival,” said Mrudula Lad, senior police inspector of Sion police station.

Lad said the doors of the car were jammed owing to waterlogging.

The windows of the car were also rolled up.

The police have sent the man’s body for post-mortem. “We will know the exact cause of death after post-mortem,” said Lad.